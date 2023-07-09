Which Juventus players are expected at the start of pre-season tomorrow?

Juventus is set to begin their pre-season preparations tomorrow as they aim to have a strong campaign in the 2023/2024 season after failing to secure any trophies in the previous season.

The club’s participation in European competitions for the upcoming season is uncertain, as it depends on the potential penalties imposed by UEFA. Nevertheless, Juventus is determined to conclude the term with silverware.

Paul Pogba has already returned from his vacation and is back in training ahead of the pre-season. The rest of the Black and White players will be returning on different dates.

According to a report from Tuttojuve, several players are expected to be present for medical tests and other formalities tomorrow. The list includes Marley Ake, Enzo Barrenechea, Gleison Bremer, Dean Hujisen, Samuel Iling-Junior, Nicolussi Caviglia, Mattia Perin, Carlo Pinsoglio, Filippo Ranocchia, Matias Soulè, Dusan Vlahovic, and Kenan Yildiz.

These players will begin their pre-season preparations, focusing on building fitness and preparing for the challenges ahead in the new season.

Juve FC Says

We expect a great season from the boys, and as they return, we will see how prepared they are during the pre-season games.

The club has lined up some of them, but we need to offload the players who are not in our plans soon and add some new men to the group so that they can all prepare together.

Juve knows the next campaign is an important one and fans are expecting them to win at least one trophy to show the club made progress.