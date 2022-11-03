Which Juventus Players Belong In Your Fifa World Cup Fantasy Team

Although Italy missed out on qualifying for the Fifa World Cup this year, many of the top players in Serie A will still be making the trip to Qatar and Juventus players will be among those making a difference. Several of the top-ranked teams include stars that play for Juventus, and we will surely watch at least one of them in the World Cup final. From experienced players to future stars, here are some of the top Juventus players you should consider including in your fantasy soccer team.

Angel Di Maria

Fresh from his victory in the Copa America in 2021 as the winning goal scorer, Di Maria will be looking to do big things at what is surely his last ever World Cup tournament. Having chosen to play at Juventus and remain in Europe ready for the competition, he will surely do the club and his country proud.

Adrien Rabiot

France are ranked highly among the contenders this year to win the whole competition after their victory in Russia in 2018, and with some injuries and other issues in the team, Rabiot will get his chance to make a mark and try and help his country to victory. Among others in France’s squad, Rabiot would make an excellent addition to any fantasy soccer team with his role as central midfielder likely to gain plenty of points as the tournament progresses.

Note: The fantasy soccer team league we are linking to here is only available in Australia, however, there are many different leagues for you to choose from depending on where you are based.

Paul Pogba

Another of Juventus’s players, though struggling with injury, is Pogba. He did a fantastic job in 2018, scoring in the World Cup Final, and he will be hoping to do so again. While he has been an unsure choice for the tournament after suffering a meniscal tear, he has been working hard to get ready for the World Cup. If he is fit and back to fighting form, he will be sure to shine at this year’s competition and play a big role for France.

Danilo

Brazilian defender and Juventus star Danilo Luiz da Silva will also be looking to help his team achieve victory in this competition after being knocked out in the quarter-finals by Belgium 4 years ago. Brazil remain the country with the most World Cup wins overall, and they will be looking to add to that this year. Another great reason to put Danilo in your fantasy soccer team is Brazil’s group. They look in a strong position to get through easily and without conceding many goals, so having Danilo as one of your defenders could get you plenty of clean sheets points early on.

While so many of Juventus’s players will be watching from their homes, they will be comforted by the sight of so many of their teammates performing and shining for their countries in this competition. A fantasy football team with these Juventus stars will surely score highly and some of these players are likely to play all the way through to the final making them an excellent choice for your fantasy team.