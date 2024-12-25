Juventus will conclude the first half of their season with a match against Fiorentina. As we reflect on their performances so far, here are the standout players who have been instrumental to the Bianconeri’s campaign.

Andrea Cambiaso

What a revelation Cambiaso has been for Juventus. The young defender has quickly adapted to Thiago Motta’s tactical demands, and his versatility has made him an indispensable asset to the team.

Cambiaso’s consistent performances suggest he will only continue to improve, and he has firmly established himself as a key player for the Bianconeri.

Pierre Kalulu

Kalulu has been nothing short of exceptional. His commanding displays in defence have made AC Milan’s decision to let him join Juventus look like a grave mistake.

The club is expected to make his move permanent soon, and with his reliability and composure, Kalulu looks like a long-term solution in Juve’s backline.

Manuel Locatelli

Locatelli has embraced the responsibility of being Juventus’ midfield anchor this season. After a period of inconsistency, he has rediscovered his form and become a pivotal player for Thiago Motta.

The Italian international excels at shielding the defence while contributing to the attack, solidifying his role as the heartbeat of Juve’s midfield.

Weston McKennie

Every time Juventus contemplates parting ways with McKennie, the American proves why that would be a mistake.

This season, McKennie has been a vital contributor, with his timely goals playing a crucial role in the team’s success. His work rate and versatility make him an invaluable asset for Motta.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Francisco Conceição

Conceição, another loanee, has quickly won the hearts of Juventus fans. The 22-year-old’s dynamic displays have led many supporters to hope the club will secure his services permanently.

With his talent and potential, Conceição is set to have a long and successful career at Juventus, and he could play a key role in their pursuit of silverware.

Dusan Vlahovic

Despite facing criticism, Vlahovic has quietly assembled an impressive season. The Serbian striker has shouldered the responsibility of leading Juve’s attack and has delivered consistently.

His ability to handle the pressure and score important goals has been critical for the Bianconeri.

Kenan Yildiz

Yildiz is the most exciting attacking prospect at Juventus right now. The Turkish youngster has dazzled with his skill and creativity, quickly becoming a fan favourite.

With his rising importance to the team, Juventus will likely need to fend off significant interest in his services during the summer transfer window.