Juventus usually supplies several players to Italy’s national team, as they are the biggest club in the country.

Juve has consistently groomed some of the best talents and has one of the largest groups of international players in the league.

However, the Bianconeri have failed to win trophies since 2021, and this has affected the number of their players considered good enough to play for Italy’s national team.

In the current squad, only Manuel Locatelli and Federico Chiesa seem to be guaranteed to be in the squad when the team flies to Germany for Euro 2024.

Il Bianconero reveals that several Juve players are at risk of failing to make the squad for Euro 2024, even though Juve has been the second-best club in Italy this season.

The report states that Federico Gatti and Andrea Cambiaso are not close to making the group, with Luciano Spalletti spoiled for choice of players to use in their roles.

The report claims that even Moise Kean has to work very hard to make the squad, as he is currently nowhere near being on the plane to Germany.

Juve FC Says

The reason we have not been winning trophies since Max Allegri returned to the club is partly because of form of our players.

If we finish this season strongly, our international stars will have a good chance of playing at the Euros.