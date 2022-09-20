Which Juventus summer signing has delivered?

Juventus made some interesting additions to their squad in the last transfer window as they looked to help Max Allegri’s team get back to form.

The Bianconeri finished the last campaign without winning a single trophy, which was bad for a big club like them.

This campaign offers them a chance to change that, but they are not looking good.

They lost some key players in the last transfer window, with the likes of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata leaving.

The club responded by adding Angel di Maria, Filip Kostic, Paul Pogba, among others, to their squad.

Some of their new signings have done well, while others have underperformed.

A report on Tuttojuve says only Gleison Bremer and Arkadiusz Milik has proved their worth for the team.

The rest have been struggling, and it could be down to Max Allegri still being unable to get the best from them.

Juve FC Says

After losing important players in the last transfer window, we needed their replacement to be in top shape when they joined.

Some have done well, while others seem to need more time to adapt to their new team.

Hopefully, when club football returns, things will be different positively.