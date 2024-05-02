Juventus is currently scouting several goalkeepers as they seek to find a new number one for their squad.

While Juventus remains satisfied with Wojciech Szczęsny’s performance, the 34-year-old Pole, one of the finest players in his position in Europe, may not be a long-term solution.

Although Szczęsny’s presence provides a sense of security in goal for at least one more season, Juventus is working on a long-term plan and is eager to secure a replacement.

Among the names on their wishlist, Michele di Gregorio from Monza appears to be the favourite to move to Turin.

According to some reports, Juventus is already in talks to sign him for a suitable fee at the end of this season.

While di Gregorio might be open to the transfer, there remains the question: who does Gianluigi Buffon, the legendary Juventus goalkeeper, think should be the next number one?

According to a report on Il Bianconero, Buffon believes that Marco Carnesecchi should become the next Juventus keeper.

Although Juventus has also shown interest in the Atalanta goalkeeper and has been tracking him for some time, he might be too expensive for the club to sign.

Juve FC Says

Carnesecchi has been one of the finest goalkeepers in Serie A, and we have added him to our shortlist of targets.

However, the goalie will cost us more than Di Gregorio, so we probably should sign the Monza star.