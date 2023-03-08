Which matches will Moise Kean miss due to suspension?

Last Sunday, Juventus suffered a defeat at the hands of Roma at the Olimpico Stadium, consequently halting their momentum.

In the final minutes, Max Allegri resorted to Moise Kean in the hopes of finding an equalizer. But instead of finding the back of the net, the striker committed a howler that earned him his marching orders just 40 seconds following his introduction.

Following a provocative challenge from Giallorossi defender Gianluca Mancini, the Juventus forward replied with a deliberate leg kick.

According to TuttoJuve, the sporting judge has decided to give Kean a two-match ban in addition to a fine worth 10,000 euros.

For their part, Juventus had already punished the 23-year-old by taking away a fraction of his monthly wage.

The Italian attacker can count himself lucky, as this is the minimal suspension handed for a red card, let alone for violent conduct. But in the absence of any serious damage, the judge deemed it sufficient.

Hence, Kean will miss next Sunday’s encounter against Sampdoria at the Allianz Stadium, as well as the Derby d’Italia against Inter in the following round.

But in the meantime, he’ll be at Max Allegri’s disposal for the double-header against Freiburg in the Europa League round of 16.