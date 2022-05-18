While Paul Pogba’s return to Juventus has been on the cards for quite some time, the negotiations have apparently accelerated as of late. After all, the player will become a free agent in a matter of weeks, and now is the time to strike a deal.

Although the Frenchman’s return is far from being a foregone conclusion, one would wonder how his arrival would shake things up in the Bianconeri’s midfield department.

We all know the rules of the game; Every arrival prompts an exit and vice-versa. So who’s most likely to make way in Turin?

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus are willing sacrifice the services of Weston McKennie in case Pogba completes his return to the club.

The American signed for the Old Lady in the summer of 2020 and has endured some ups and downs in his first two campaigns in Italy.

The former Schalke man hasn’t always been a regular starter under Max Allegri, even though he was displaying signs of improvement prior to his injury in February.

But with a major star like Pogba added to the fold, the Texan would further struggle for playing time. Nevertheless, McKennie still has some suitors around the Old Continent, which is why he would be the perfect candidate to leave Juventus.