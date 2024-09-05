Francisco Conceição has suffered an injury that could sideline him for up to a month, just as his Juventus career was beginning to take off.

The winger, who joined the Bianconeri in the final weeks of the recent transfer window, was considered a key signing by the club, with Thiago Motta being a big admirer of his talent and keeping a role for him in the squad.

From his brief appearance in Juventus’ last match, it was clear that Conceição has the potential to be an exciting addition to the team. His injury, however, is a significant setback for the club.

Despite the disappointment, Conceição’s absence might open the door for other players in the squad. According to a report from TuttoJuve, Samuel Mbangula and Nicolo Savona stand to benefit the most during this period. If Conceição had been fit, there was a strong possibility that both he and Nicolás González could have taken spots ahead of the two youngsters in upcoming matches.

With Conceição temporarily out of the picture, Mbangula and Savona could see more opportunities to prove themselves and secure more playing time.

Juve FC Says

In situations like this, we begin to see the importance of having plenty of options for the different team roles.

If we did not have those youngsters, now that Conceição is injured, we may have been struggling to cover for his absence.