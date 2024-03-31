Following last night’s disappointment in the league, Juventus will lock horns with Lazio once again on Tuesday, but this time in the Coppa Italia.

The Bianconeri will be looking to avenge themselves after suffering a 0-1 defeat at the Olimpico courtesy of Adam Marusic’s last-minute winner.

The Old Lady will play host on Tuesday in the first leg of the semi-final before returning the visit on April 23rd.

Max Allegri had to negotiate last night’s clash in the absence of several key players, but he should get a boost in midweek.

Dusan Vlahovic will return to the fold after serving a one-match ban.

Moreover, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero) expects Filip Kostic to recover from the flu in time to earn a call-up.

The pink newspaper also tips Alex Sandro to make a recovery from a slight physical issue that forced him out of last night’s match.

On the other hand, Arkadiusz Milik and Carlos Alcaraz will remain on the sidelines, reveals the source.

For its part, Tuttosport (via IlBianconero) discusses Allegri’s frontline ahead of the cup encounter.

The returning Vlahovic will almost certainly earn a starting berth, thus replacing Moise Kean who spearheaded the lineup yesterday.

However, Allegri will once again have to choose between Federico Chiesa and Kenan Yildiz in the second-striker role.

But while the Italian got the nod last night, the Turin-based newspaper backs the Turkish teenager to start on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old proved to be the perfect foil for Vlahovic between December and January, but his form regressed afterwards, along with the team’s overall performance.