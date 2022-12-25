transfer window
Which position should Juventus prioritise in January?

December 25, 2022 - 8:30 pm

Juventus could be busy in the January transfer window as they look to bolster their squad and make it more competitive for the rest of the season.

Several positions need strengthening, but they might be forced to add players to only certain roles because of financial constraints.

Their finances are under investigation, with prosecutors believing they have cooked their books. However, the club will still strengthen the squad as best it can.

Which position should the Bianconeri bolster? Juve has some of the finest players in Italy in all positions at the club. However, they will want to still make things better.

In defence, they seem to lack quality without Gleison Bremer and Danilo, considering Leonardo Bonucci rarely stays fit to play.

They could add a versatile defender to their squad in the window. However, Adrien Rabiot is also their most important midfielder. The Frenchman could leave at the end of this season, and Juve probably needs to sign a replacement for him now so that the player becomes accustomed to how we play.

The attack seems okay for now, as long as the likes of Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik continue scoring the goals.

