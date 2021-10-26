Which Real Madrid player would Juventus like as the Spaniards plan De Ligt raid?

Real Madrid wants to sign Matthijs de Ligt as they look to bolster their defence.

Fichajes.net says Florentino Perez has identified the Dutchman as the defender to take them to the next level.

The former Ajax man is still struggling to be the main man at Juventus, partly because of the unbreakable partnership of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

The report says Madrid will struggle to pay De Ligt’s 150m euros release clause from next summer and they are prepared to offer some players in exchange.

Juve FC say

Juventus has been linked with a move for several Real Madrid players and this offers them the chance to get some of their targets.

However, Madrid would also not want to offer some of their first-team stars in exchange for the defender.

Juve signed him to become the leader of their defence when Chiellini and Bonucci have retired.

However, selling him now would help the Bianconeri financially and he would free up valuable space in the wage bill that could help Juventus sign the likes of Alessio Romagnoli for free.

De Ligt remains one of the best defenders in the world, but he is constantly in the rumour mill and it is probably best that Juventus just cashes in on him so that the rumours can all go away.

If the club does decide to sell, which players would you want in return?