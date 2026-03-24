Juventus have several key games left between now and the end of the season, and the Old Lady will be looking to ensure they secure enough wins in all those matches.

The men in black and white have worked hard to get into a good position, but inconsistency remains a frustrating part of their game.

Inconsistency and Immediate Challenges

Their recent failure to beat Sassuolo shows just how inconsistent they can be as a team, and the men in black and white will be eager to improve quickly as a unit.

In the next few weeks, they will play eight more Serie A games in a bid to clinch a top-four spot in the league standings.

The men in black and white must navigate some tough trips away from home during that period, and they will also be keen to ensure they win their home matches, and you can be certain that Juventus tickets will be in high demand for those games.

Their first game after the March international break will be hosting Genoa at the Allianz Stadium, and that will be a tricky match, considering the visitors have relegation fears, as only six points separate them from the drop zone.

This means we expect them to be at their best between now and the end of the term, and Juve will need to show their quality in that match.

Home games should be winnable for Juve, but the Bianconeri are not yet at their best as a team, with several players failing to perform consistently so far.

The Defining Run-In

This creates vulnerabilities, and Genoa are a team that can exploit that, although we still expect the men in black and white to win that match.

After Genoa, it becomes more difficult with three consecutive games against teams pushing for European football, starting with Atalanta, followed by Bologna and then a trip to the San Siro to face AC Milan.

Atalanta is making a late push to play in the Champions League next season, and that game will be challenging, no less so than the match against Bologna, one of the toughest teams to face in the league.

Juve were fortunate not to lose to AC Milan in Turin, so their trip to San Siro will be difficult and could make it hard for the men in black and white to secure a result.

After that run, Juve face Verona, Lecce, Fiorentina and Torino in their final four matches of the season. These fixtures are more favourable, but no team will allow the Old Lady to win without a fight, so Juve must respect every opponent and perform at their best.