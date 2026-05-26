Juventus’ 2025/26 season has certainly underwhelmed. After losing just four games last term, there was very real hope that the Bianconeri could force their way back into title contention. Instead, however, the recent 2-0 home defeat to lowly Fiorentina has left Luciano Spalletti’s side outside of the top four, and online betting sites duly listed them as outsiders to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Juve’s Goalscoring Nightmare

In the immediate aftermath of that Fiorentina defeat, 7signs online sportsbook listed Juventus as a 3/1 outsider to finish in the top four. Much of that pricing and indeed Juve’s problems have stemmed from a lack of goals from their strikers. Jonathan David was brought to the club last summer after netting 109 goals across five seasons with French outfit Lille, including reaching 25 in all competitions in each of the last three campaigns. However, he has struggled in Turin, managing just eight goals all season.

Dusan Vlahovic’s woes have continued as well. The Serbian was meant to be the long-term answer when he signed from the Viola in January 2022, but his output has slowed dramatically across the last four and a half years, culminating in him netting just eight goals as well. His contract is poised to come to an end in the summer, and with no renewal yet agreed, there’s a very real chance that the former Partizan Belgrade youngster could well leave Turin on a free transfer.

Should that happen, then Juventus will have just one recognised striker — the goal-shy David — in their ranks. As such, it’s clear that they desperately need a new striker or two to bolster the tanks ahead of next season. But which names are currently being linked with the club? And, crucially, could they be the answer to Juventus’ miserable goalscoring output?

Robert Lewandowski

He might be 37 now, but there’s no denying that Robert Lewandowski still knows where the back of the net is. The Polish legend is out of contract in Barcelona this summer and has already announced that he will be leaving the Camp Nou on a free transfer. Juventus are thought to be at the front of the queue in the race for his signature.

Despite enjoying less game time this season in comparison to his other three in Catalonia, Lewa has still managed to hit 18 goals, more than any Juventus player. Add to that the fact that plenty of veteran strikers have managed to shine in Serie A during the twilight years of their careers, and the move certainly makes sense.

Juve have been crying out for a finisher this season, and that’s exactly what Lewandowski is. His game was never about pace and power — the two things players lose in the later stages of their career — and instead was focused on pure goalscoring ability. That remains unchanged, and he would certainly represent a huge upgrade on both David and Vlahovic, should the powers that be in Turin manage to tempt him into the move.

Igor Jesus

One name that has been linked with a Juventus move in recent days is that of Nottingham Forest striker Igor Jesus. The Brazilian has been lethal with the Tricky Trees this season, netting 16 goals in all competitions, seven of them coming in the club’s march to the Europa League semifinals. Could a move to Turin be next?

The 25-year-old was key to the success of former club Botafogo. He was a central part of the Brazilian sides Série A and Copa Libertadores double in 2024 before moving to England for £10m six months later. Now, Turin may well beckon.

Igor is a much different striker than Lewandowski. Whereas the Pole is focused primarily on scoring goals, the Forest man arguably brings more in terms of pace and strength. He will press, and he can hold the ball up, but he’s not going to score the number of goals that Lewa will. It remains to be seen what Spalletti values more.

Gonzalo García

Young striker Gonzalo García burst onto the scene at last summer’s FIFA Club World Cup when he was deputising for the injured Kylian Mbappe. The young Spaniard netted four goals in six games as he helped Real Madrid reach the semifinals, including the winner against Juventus in the round of 16. In the year since, though, he has once again settled into his backup role behind the mercurial Mbappe.

Garcia has chipped in with seven goals in limited game time this term and has averaged around a goal every two games. He hit a blistering hat trick against Real Betis back in January, proving to both the Bernabeu and the wider footballing public exactly what he can do. The question now is whether he wishes to continue waiting around for limited opportunities behind Mbappe or whether he wants to become a club’s undisputed first-choice striker.

Juventus could well give him that opportunity. At just 22 years of age, his best days are certainly ahead of him. He would likely be thrust into a Bianconeri starting berth from the get-go, and if the Club World Cup is anything to go by, he will grasp that opportunity with both hands. Juve have had success signing young strikers from Real Madrid, with Alvaro Morata thriving when he led the club to the Champions League final 11 years ago. Garcia may well be the next to head down that pipeline.