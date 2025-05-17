Juventus made significant changes to their squad last summer, with several players shown the door as Thiago Motta sought to shape the team according to his vision. The club’s leadership backed their new manager in making decisive moves, prioritising players who aligned with his tactical philosophy. Unfortunately, this approach resulted in the departure of some promising young talents whose potential could have benefited the club in the long term.

Motta’s Rebuild and the Cost of Talent Loss

Motta, known for his willingness to work with emerging players, demonstrated his belief in youth development by promoting Samuel Mbangula and Nicolo Savono to the first team during the current campaign. These decisions reflected his trust in building a side with fresh energy. However, expectations remained high, and despite the introduction of young blood, Juventus failed to meet their seasonal objectives.

In their efforts to create room for the manager’s preferred style, the Bianconeri offloaded several talents. Among those sold were Dean Huijsen and Matias Soule, two players who had shown considerable promise and could have provided valuable options in the squad. Soule, now at AS Roma, has experienced a mixed campaign, adapting to new surroundings and responsibilities.

Regret Over Huijsen’s Departure

Dean Huijsen’s departure, in particular, has become a subject of regret within the Juventus hierarchy. As reported by Tuttojuve, the club now acknowledges that selling Huijsen may have been premature. The young defender enjoyed an impressive season at Bournemouth, showcasing the qualities that once made him a standout in Juventus’s youth ranks. His performances in the Premier League attracted widespread attention, culminating in a potential major move to Real Madrid.

Juventus initially sold Huijsen for 15 million euros and will benefit from an additional 4.5 million euros due to his subsequent transfer to the Spanish giants. However, the financial gain does little to ease the sense that the club let go of a player who could have been instrumental in their future plans.

Selling Huijsen so soon could prove to be one of Juventus’s most significant missteps, especially as they continue to rebuild a squad capable of competing at the highest level.