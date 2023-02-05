Who are the fastest players at Juventus?

Juventus has some of the finest players in Serie A on their books now, even though this has been a tough season for them.

Max Allegri’s men have been inconsistent, and 2023 has been a bad year for them.

The black and whites have lost 15 league points as a punishment for using capital gains and their players must step up to deliver if they are to avoid an embarrassing relegation scrap.

A report on Tutto Sport has now revealed who the fastest players at the club are and some names on the list might surprise fans.

According to the report, the fastest man at Juve now is Moise Kean, who has clocked a speed of around 34.40 km / h.

The often-injured Juan Cuadrado is the second fastest player at the club with a speed of 33.60 km / h, while the third on the list is Angel di Maria, who has reached 33.30 km / h. Filip Kostic completes the top four with a speed of 32.90 km / h.

Juve FC Says

We have some very athletic players in our squad and we need them to use that to their advantage and help the team overrun opponents in the remaining games of the season.