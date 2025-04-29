Juventus are preparing for a vital clash against Bologna on Sunday as they seek to build on the momentum from their recent win against Monza and reinforce their position in the top four of Serie A. That victory served as a much-needed response after their shock defeat to Parma and has reignited their hopes of securing Champions League football for next season. With the league entering its final stretch, every point becomes crucial, especially against direct competitors like Bologna, who are also chasing a top-four finish.

Bologna have not been as consistent this season as they were in the previous campaign, where they managed to qualify for Europe. Nonetheless, they remain a formidable opponent and will be looking to close the gap on Juventus in the standings. Their recent 1-1 draw with Udinese allowed Juventus to leapfrog them into fourth place, but Bologna had previously defeated Inter Milan and recorded another important win, underlining their capability to challenge the top clubs in the division.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Juventus, however, go into this game with significant selection concerns. As reported by Il Bianconero, Kenan Yildiz is suspended for the match, while Federico Gatti, Teun Koopmeiners and Dusan Vlahovic are also expected to miss the fixture due to injury issues. These players join a growing list of absentees, including Juan Cabal, Arkadiusz Milik and Gleison Bremer, all of whom are not expected to return before the end of the season. Such a situation presents a serious challenge for manager Igor Tudor, who must make tactical adjustments and rely on the depth of his squad.

Despite these setbacks, Juventus still possess a number of talented individuals capable of making a difference. The team has shown resilience throughout the campaign, and if the available players perform to their highest level, they will have a strong chance of securing all three points. This fixture could prove decisive in the battle for Champions League qualification, and a victory would not only strengthen Juventus’ position but also deal a major blow to one of their closest rivals. The outcome of this encounter may well shape the final standings, making it one of the most significant matches of the season for both clubs.