A report in La Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) reveals which players Juventus consider untouchables, as well as the ones heading towards the exit door.

The appointment of Thiago Motta has changed the hierarchies at the club, while Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has been ringing the changes on the market.

The Bianconeri have already signed Douglas Luiz and Michele Di Gregorio, while Khephren Thuram will soon follow suit. More reinforcement is also expected in the coming weeks.

Naturally, this will prompt some departures to make way for the newcomers.

Nevertheless, the pink newspaper names four players as untouchables. These are Brazil internationals Danilo and Gleison Bremer who will remain as protagonists at the back.

Unlike last summer, Dusan Vlahovic is off the market. Motta is looking to build his attacking unit around the Serbian bomber who will have new partners up front.

Finally, Andrea Cambiaso is also deemed non-transferable. The Italian already served under Motta’s guidance during his loan stint at Bologna in the 2022/23 campaign.

On the other hand, Arek Milik, Filip Kostic, Daniele Rugani, Mattia De Sciglio and Weston McKennie are all expected to leave. They would follow Moise Kean who’s finalizing his move to Fiorentina.

Moreover, Dean Huijsen is expected to be sacrificed on the market. The teenage defender is tracked by Dortmund as well as Premier League clubs.

Finally, Matias Soulé is a profile that Motta likes, but keeping him in Turin could be a difficult task for financial reasons.