Who are the most likely youngsters to gain promotion at Juventus next season?

Last season, Juventus endured several injury crises throughout the course of the campaign. But while Max Allegri was left despaired by the large amounts of absentees, it allowed some of the club’s youngsters to make names for themselves with the first team.

Fabio Miretti is arguably the most evident case, but the likes of Matias Soulé, Marley Aké and Koni De Winter have all earned their debuts. Moreover, Nicolò Fagioli should cement a regular spot in the senior squad starting next season, offering hope for Juventus U23 starlets who aspire to earn a promotion.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, a host of talented young men could feature for Allegri’s team at some point of the campaign.

The source names some of the most likely contenders to earn their senior debuts next season, and it starts with Kenan Yildiz. The Turkish youngster has recently signed from Bayern Munich, and despite being 17-years-old, he’s already impressed for the primavera squad (U19).

Then we have Gabriele Mulazzi. The exciting winger was one of the stars of the UEFA Youth League last season. Samuel Iling is another brilliant talent who plies his trade on the flanks. The 18-year-old joined Juventus after leaving the Chelsea academy.

Finally, the report mentions striker Marco Da Graca and right-back Tommaso Barbieri who caught the eye during the club’s US tour.