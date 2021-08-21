Who are the most prolific scorers from Juve’s encounters against Udinese?

On Sunday, two black and white clubs will lock horns on the first round of the Serie A campaign. Udinese will host Juventus on their home turf, Dacia Arena, and will be hoping to spoil Massimiliano Allegri’s return to the dugout.

However, the Livorno native will be able to rely on the services of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Federico Chiesa and Paulo Dybala.

Speaking of great strikers, Udinese’s official website dropped a list containing all of the goal-scorers from their clashes with the Old Lady. So let’s see who are the most prolific names from both sides.

The Zebrette scored a total of 77 league goals against the 38-times Italian champions, with their best scorer being Roberto Sosa. The Argentine found the back of net on four occasions against Juventus. Giuseppe Secchi and the legendary Antonio Di Natale complete the podium with three strikes for each.

On the other hand, the Old Lady scored 198 goals against the Fruili based club, and the great John Hansen remains on top with 9 league goals.

The Dane is followed by club icon, Alessandro Del Piero who scored 8 times against Udinese. The Italian’s tally could be equaled or even surpassed on Sunday, as Ronaldo is next with his 7 strikes, whilst Dybala share the numbers of Michel Platini, John Charles and Filippo Inzaghi with six goals.

The Portuguese and Argentine both scored their respective 100th goals for Juventus during a match against Sassuolo in the latter stages of last season, and are still hungry for more.