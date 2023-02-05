Huijsen
Who are the most promising Juventus products? The Best XI of the future

February 5, 2023 - 8:30 am

Due to the ongoing legal and financial crisis, Juventus might struggle to attract the biggest names in the sport for the time being. But luckily, the club happens to be the home for some of the most promising young starlets on the continent.

The club’s Next Gen project is already bearing its fruits with four youngsters regularly featuring in Max Allegri’s first team, and surely many more will join them in the near future.

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese presented a formation consisting of the most promising Juventus youngsters who feature at various levels.

The list begins with 17-year-old goalkeeper Jakub Vinarcik. The Slovakian currently features for Paolo Montero’s U19 side.

At the back, Albanese picked three centre-backs. The first is Koni De Winter who has been impressing while on loan at Empoli. The others two are Alessandro Pio Riccio and 17-year-old Dean Huijsen.

In midfield, Nicolò Fagioli and Fabio Miretti were the obvious choices since they’re already bona fide senior players. On the flanks, the journalist opted for Tommaso Barbieri and Samuel Iling-Junior.

Upfront, Matias Soulé and teenage sensation Kenan Yildiz line up behind young bomber Tommaso Mancini.

Juventus Youngsters XI (3-4-2-1): Vinarcik; De Winter, Riccio, Huijsen; Barbieri, Fagioli, Miretti, Iling-Junior; Soulé, Yildiz; Mancini

