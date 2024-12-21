Juventus is actively considering adding a new striker to their squad in the January transfer window, and the Bianconeri are determined to ensure they secure the right man for the job.

This season has highlighted the limitations of their current squad, and addressing these weaknesses has become a priority for the club. With the January transfer window fast approaching, Juventus sees this as a golden opportunity to make the necessary adjustments to remain competitive in both domestic and European competitions.

While there are several areas of concern within the team, the club’s focus will likely be on bolstering their attack and reinforcing their defense. The midfield has also faced criticism for underperforming at times this season. However, Juventus has enough depth in that area and will instead rely on their existing players to step up and deliver stronger performances during the second half of the campaign.

In terms of potential signings, a report from TuttoJuve reveals that Juventus has shortlisted several attackers, including Joshua Zirkzee, Giacomo Raspadori, Randal Kolo Muani, and Patrik Schick. Each of these players has been monitored closely by the club over the past few months, and Juventus is reportedly confident they can secure at least one of them before the January transfer window closes.

(Photo by Leon Kuegeler/Getty Images)

Bringing in a proven attacker is crucial for Juventus, as they have struggled to convert chances and maintain consistency in front of goal this season. These targets are known for their ability to make an impact, and signing any of them would be a significant boost to the squad’s overall quality.

The second half of the season will be a critical period for Juventus, and the addition of a top-tier striker could make all the difference. The club must act decisively and efficiently during the transfer window to ensure they stay on track to meet their goals.