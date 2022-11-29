Who are the ten resigned Juventus directors?

On Monday night, an unforeseen storm hit Turin, blowing away the entire Juventus board of directors.

With the club under growing pressure from an investigation related to alleged financial regularities, all the members of the board decided to resign, citing the club’s best interest as the ultimate cause.

So who are the ten members who vacated their posts yesterday?

Obviously, the most recognized name is the chairman of the board himself, Andrea Agnelli, who has been at the wheel for the last 12 years.

Agnelli inherited the post from former president Jean-Claude Blanc during the club’s turbulent times in 2010. He might go down in history as the last Juventus president with the famous surname.

Then we have vice-president Pavel Nedved who is a close friend of Agnelli. The Czech remains a beloved figure at the club thanks to his legendary stint between 2001 and 2009 during his playing days.

The third name on the list is CEO Maurizio Arrivabene. The former Ferrari director joined the board in 2021, and despite his resignation, he will temporarily remain in his post until the appointment of a new board.

According to Sky Sport, the other members of the board are Laurence Debroux who acts as an administrator, as well as six independent directors: Massiomo Della Ragione, Katryn Fink, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio, Giorgio Tacchio and Suzanne Heywood.