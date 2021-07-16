Who are the Top Juventus Defenders in History?

Juventus are not only the most popular but the most successful club in Italian football. They have a record of thirty-six Serie A titles and they haven’t lost a Championship since 2011. Some of Juventus’ players reached the Euro 2020 final this month and played their part in the win over England.

The Italian club also holds the record for most Coppa Italia titles (thirteen, including in 2020/2021), and most Supercoppa Italiana titles (nine, the last one being in 2020).

Lilian Thuram

Lilian Thuram played for Juventus from 2001 to 2006 and appeared in one hundred and forty-four matches for the Italian club. Playing for Juventus he helped the team win two Serie A titles and two Supercoppa Italiana titles. Thuram partnered with other good defenders over the years but the most feared defense during his time with Juventus was with Gianluca Zambrotta, Jonathan Zebina, and Fabio Cannavaro. Another part of the defense at that time was renowned goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Gianluca Pessotto

Pessotto played for Juventus from 1995 to 2006 and during that time he helped the team win the 1996 Champions League, four Scudetti, the UEFA Super Cup and International Cup in 1996, the Coppa Italia in 1995, and four Supercoppa Italiana titles. Gianluca Pessoto also played as a midfielder and was known as “little sparrow” because of his fast runs, pace, and perfect control of the ball at his speed. At the end of his career, he was mostly picked as a substitute because of injuries or other issues.

Gianluca Zambrotta

Gianluca Zambrotta played for Juventus for seven years from 1999 to 2006 and was part of the best defense in the world at that time. At one time he also played as a wide midfielder, which is why he has seven goals for Juventus during his 217 appearances. He also participated in the 2006 World Cup team and was mostly known for his crossing and powerful shots. Zambrotta is a Euro 2020 columnist and commented on their semi-final with Spain.

Antonello Cuccureddu

Cuccureddu played for Juventus for twelve years from 1969 to 1981 and appeared in more than three hundred matches for Juventus. During his time with the club, despite his role, he scored twenty-six goals for the club and helped the team win six Serie A titles. Antonello Cuccureddu is mostly known for the powerful shots he likes to take from outside the penalty area and was the team’s first choice when it came to penalty shots and free kicks.

Sergio Brio

Brio was with Juventus for sixteen years between 1974 and 1999. Among his honors are twelve club trophies and he appeared in three hundred and seventy-eight matches for Juventus, in which he scored twenty-four goals. Sergio Brio is one of only several players that won all international club tournaments (only the ones recognized by UEFA).