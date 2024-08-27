Juventus’ youngsters are set to come to the fore in the coming weeks as Thiago Motta shifts his focus towards developing young talent.

The Bianconeri have started their season well, with three young players featuring in their recent game against Como over the weekend.

Kenan Yildiz (19) and Samuel Mbangula (20) started the match, while Nicolo Savona (21) came on as a half-time substitute.

These three are among the club’s most highly-rated prospects, and we can expect to see them play more frequently this season.

The style of play Motta envisions for Juventus is exciting and thrilling, delivering the kind of football that’s most familiar when it comes to casino entertainment, with youngsters providing exactly the dynamic football that a coach like Motta wants to implement.

The new manager is committed to fielding only those players who have proven they are ready, and Juventus has several youngsters who will be given opportunities to impress this term. We have highlighted the ones to keep an eye on.

Fabio Miretti, 21

Miretti has already played nearly 100 competitive games for Juventus, and the midfielder is expected to remain with the team after signing a new contract.

He missed the first game against Como due to injury, but once he’s fit, we can expect to see him back in action.

Kenan Yildiz, 19

Juventus’ new number 10 is probably the most important youngster at the club now.

Yildiz needs no introduction, and the Turkiye International will certainly play a key role in the team this term.

Samuel Mbangula, 20

Mbangula announced himself with a goal and assist in the match against Como, and we expect to see more of him in the coming weeks.

Nicolo Savona, 21

Savona delivered a very mature performance for Juventus when he came on as a substitute against Como.

The defender could even start the next game now that Timothy Weah is injured and will be eager to impress.

Jonas Rouhi, 20

Rouhi is another budding youngster at the Allianz Stadium and was on the bench against Como. With Alex Sandro gone, he could get some chances to play as Juve’s left-back in some games.

Joseph Nonge, 19

Nonge is one of the youngsters who debuted under Max Allegri, and he will also be pushing to make significant progress under Motta.

Facundo Gonzalez, 21

Gonzalez was on loan at Sampdoria last season, and he played 28 league games for La Samp, but they narrowly failed to gain promotion.

If he continues to perform well in training, he will get a chance in one of the competitions to play for Juve this season.

Luis Hasa, 20

Hasa is one of the youngsters that Thiago Motta gave chances to play in preseason, and he will be eager to make his mark on the senior team this term.