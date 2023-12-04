After scoring from the spot in the season opener in Udine, Dusan Vlahovic has gone missing in his last two attempts.

The Serbian squandered the opportunity against Empoli in September and was once again the culprit in last Friday’s dramatic affair in Monza.

Luckily for the Old Lady, the team emerged victorious on both occasions, saving him the blushes.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old has now missed 50% of his spot kicks since joining Juventus in January 2022, prompting the technical staff to seriously reconsider his position as the designated penalty taker.

However, Max Allegri’s isn’t exactly spoiled for choice on this particular front.

According to La Stampa via ilBianconero, Arkadiusz Milik could be the most reliable option, having scored 18 out of 21 penalties in his career thus far.

But the obvious issue here is the fact that the Pole is currently acting as a backup, particularly for Vlahovic. Therefore, the former Napoli man would be found on the bench more often than not.

As for the club’s other attackers, the source notes that Moise Kean hasn’t taken a penalty in three years, while Federico Chiesa last stepped up in four years.

Therefore, the report offers alternative solutions in the shape of Filip Kostic and Danilo.

The Serbian winger is more renowned for his crossing ability, and often delivers sublime corner kicks. But he also possesses shooting skills in his arsenal.

As for the Brazilian defender, his strong character means he’d never back down from a challenge, even if taking penalties might be unfamiliar territory.