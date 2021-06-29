Who has been the best and worst Juventus player at Euro 2020 so far?

Juventus remains one of the biggest clubs in Europe despite relinquishing their Serie A crown last season to Inter Milan for the first time in a decade.

Being one of the biggest clubs in Europe means that the club would be well represented at the Euro 2020 tournament and that is certainly the case for Juve.

The Bianconeri have the fourth largest contingent of players representing their country with 12, only Bayern Munich (14), Manchester City (15) and Chelsea (15) have more. Huge clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Liverpool etc. have fewer players pulling on their nations shirts and that further underlines the strength and quality of the Juventus squad.

One of the noticeable elements of the Juventus contingent is that they cover almost every single position on the pitch and any Euro 2020 Squad Builder could easily include every single Juve player.

It is natural that any club will see mixed performances from their players in a major competition, it is impossible for every single one to put in outstanding displays and that has certainly been the case with the Juve contingent.

Let’s take a quick look at how each Juventus player has performed at the 2020 Euros.

Giorgio Chiellini (Italy)

Chiellini started the opening game for Italy against Turkey and played his part in a 3-0 win with a solid defensive performance, however, he was hauled off after just 24 minutes in the next game against Switzerland with an injury and it is questionable if we will see him again in the tournament.

Leonardo Bonucci (Italy)

Bonucci started all three group games for Italy, completing two and being subbed off against Wales, overall he has been steady, though, in all fairness, he has yet to face one of the elite teams.

Federico Chiesa (Italy)

Chiesa was subbed on in the first two group games and started the match against Wales in the final match, he has not been playing at the standard that he showed with Juve last season and he has room for improvement if he is selected in future matches.

Federico Bernardeschi (Italy)

Bernardeschi has had a stop-start tournament so far without impressing, he saw just five minutes of action in the opening match against Turkey, was unused against Switzerland and started against Wales before being subbed off with 15 minutes to go. Things can only get better for the 27-year-old.

Merih Demiral (Turkey)

Demiral has had an awful tournament and is already on his way home. He did score but unfortunately, it was an own goal, was dropped after the first game against Italy, albeit he did come on as a sub against Switzerland and started the final game against Wales. The 23-year-old has done his reputation no favours with his performances and questions will be asked about his long term future in Turin.

Aaron Ramsey (Wales)

Ramsey has had a brilliant tournament so far, just a shame he cannot put in similar performances for Juventus. The 30-year-old is clearly enjoying himself and played a pivotal role in the Welsh teams progress out of the group.

Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands)

De Ligt did not feature in the Dutch teams opening match against Ukraine but started the two remaining group games against Austria and North Macedonia and was impressive in both, he will be a big player for the Netherlands as the competition progresses.

Wojciech Szczesny (Poland)

Poland exited the Euros at the group stage and Szczesny cannot claim to have had a good tournament. The 31-year-old did fine against Spain but was very poor against Sweden and Slovakia and even managed to score an own goal. It is understandable that his future as a top class keeper is very debatable.

Alvaro Morata (Spain)

Morata is having a terrible time playing for Spain, he has missed some absolute sitters, missed a penalty and even received death threats from disgruntled fans. Morata has actually scored a goal but his overall performance has been very poor.

Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden)

Kulusevski has only featured in one match so far, the final group qualification game against Poland, coming on as a sub in the 55th minute and what a difference he made. The 21-year-old provided two assists in the 3-2 win over the Poles and will have surely staked a claim to be a starter later on in the tournament.

Adrien Rabiot (France)

Rabiot has played a part in all three of France’ group games and to some extent has been overshadowed by his more illustrious teammates. The 26-year-old has been basically average, however, Didier Deschamps seems to trust him and we will probably see more of him in the later stages.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Ronaldo has been, well, Ronaldo. The Portuguese maestro has already broken goalscoring records at the Euros and leads the goalscoring table with five goals. The ever-youthful forward may not be the best at tracking back but he is certainly the best when it comes to finding the back of the net and can definitely stake a claim to being the best player of the tournament so far.

Conclusion

It is fairly straightforward to identify the best and worse Juventus player at the Euros so far.

It is very hard to argue with Ronaldo being the best performing Juve player and poor Merih Demiral is a definite contender to have been the worse, though Wojciech Szczesny may give him a run for his money on that score.