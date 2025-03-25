Antonio Cassano has strongly criticised Cristiano Giuntoli as Juventus endure a major crisis this season.

The club’s struggles have largely been attributed to Thiago Motta’s failure to meet expectations following his appointment as manager in the summer. The Bianconeri were confident that he would perform better than Max Allegri, despite the fact that he had never previously managed a top club or won a major trophy.

However, the decision to appoint Motta has ultimately backfired, leading to his dismissal—a move widely regarded as the correct course of action. With the former coach now gone, scrutiny has shifted towards the club’s decision-makers, with Giuntoli facing significant criticism for the managerial appointment.

Many are questioning the criteria used in selecting Motta as Juventus’ head coach, and Cassano has been particularly vocal in his disapproval of Giuntoli’s role in the process.

According to Calciomercato, Cassano did not hold back in his criticism of the Juventus sporting director, stating:

“Who is in charge at Juve today? If Giuntoli is responsible, he should resign: he took Motta, after Fiorentina, he said let’s start again with Motta and we believe in it. If Giuntoli is in charge and did this sh*t, he should say: I resign and then I would applaud. I think he was a buck-passer. If he’s not in charge, someone should tell us who’s in charge. If Giuntoli doesn’t count then he should resign and leave the money there. When we talk about status and DNA, it’s nonsense. Amateurs work better.”

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Cassano’s comments reflect growing frustration among both fans and analysts, who believe that Juventus’ current predicament stems from poor decision-making at the highest levels of the club. While Motta is no longer in charge, those who sanctioned his appointment must also be held accountable, as there appears to be little justification for the choice.

With Juventus facing an uphill battle to salvage their season, attention will remain on the club’s hierarchy to see how they respond to the ongoing crisis and whether Giuntoli’s position will come under further scrutiny.