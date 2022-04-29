Who is most likely to inherit Dybala’s Juventus shirt number?

Paulo Dybala has worn the Juventus number 10 shirt for the last five seasons, but the attacker will leave the club at the end of this term and it would need a new occupier.

Several of the club’s current players will want to wear that shirt and Max Allegri might have received requests for it already.

However, a new report claims there is a clear candidate to take the shirt from the Argentinian forward.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, claims at the moment, Federico Chiesa is the most likely player to be handed that shirt number.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is a key player for Juventus and he was arguably the club’s most productive squad member before Dusan Vlahovic joined the Bianconeri in the last transfer window.

The winger has missed the last few months because of a serious injury, but he would return to the team as a key man from the start of next season.

It would be great to see the number 10 on his back. Hopefully, he would achieve more than Dybala did with that number.

Meanwhile, Juve will look to get the most from the departing forward before this campaign finishes.