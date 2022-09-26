Following the club’s dreadful start to the season, Juve’s stats are anything but inspiring. The team has been unable to find its flow under the guidance of Max Allegri, and all the numbers paint a gloomy image while showcasing an alarming lack of creativity.

So how about dribbles? How is our most accomplished dribbler of the campaign thus far?

According to Kickest via ilBianconero, Adrien Rabiot has so far completed more successful dribbles than any other Juventus player this season.

The Frenchman surprisingly leads the charts in this particular department, with six dribbles to his name. Filip Kostic landed second on the list with five dribbles, one ahead of Brazilian fullbacks Danilo and Alex Sandro.

For a player who hasn’t been renowned for his slick touch since landing in Turin, the Frenchman makes for an odd answer, especially since he’s been been out of action during the last few weeks, which prevented him from adding to his tally.

Nonetheless, the former PSG midfielder has showcased occasional glimpses of magic. Who can forget about his stunning goal against Milan in 2020?

But at the end of the day, this list proves first and foremost that the club simply lacks ballers, with no player able to hit double digits seven rounds into the campaign.