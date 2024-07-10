One spot most people did not think Juventus needed to strengthen in this transfer window is their goalkeeping position.

With Wojciech Szczęsny and Mattia Perin as their first and second choices, it seemed the Bianconeri were set in that area.

However, they have added Michele Di Gregorio from Monza to their squad this summer.

Di Gregorio was one of the finest goalkeepers in Serie A over the last two seasons, and the men in black and white believe he can do a fantastic job for them.

Thiago Motta specifically requested the goalkeeper because of his ball-playing ability, which fits the style Motta wants from his goalkeeper.

Juve now has three top goalies, and the club has addressed the issue of hierarchy at the Allianz Stadium ahead of the new season.

Il Bianconero reveals that Perin is set to remain the second choice, while new signing Di Gregorio will become the new number one.

Wojciech Szczęsny is no longer part of their plans, and the Bianconeri will try their best to offload him this summer.

He has already been informed that he needs to find a new club, and Juve is working to ensure that happens.

Wojciech Szczęsny is still a good goalkeeper, but a new era begins at the club, and he needs to leave if he wants to keep playing.