Juventus is set to miss out on Ronald Araujo as several reports claim the Uruguay defender has been persuaded to remain at Barcelona.

He has just returned from a long-term injury and has to fight for his place in the Barcelona lineup, so Juve wanted to take him to Italy.

The Bianconeri grew confident about signing him after speaking to his entourage, who made it seem like they could certainly get their hands on the centre-back.

However, Barca did not want to lose him, and they went on an offensive to keep the centre-back in their squad.

This has made it difficult for the Bianconeri to get their hands on him, and Juve has to find another centre-back to add to their squad.

Pierre Kalulu is the only fit centre-back at the Allianz Stadium who is having a good season, so the loss of Gleison Bremer has to be addressed this month.

Juve has some other targets to sign and include in their squad, and we rate some of them based on how good they would be as a signing.

Victor Lindelof

Lindelof is one of the defenders linked with a move to Juve as he struggles for relevance at Manchester United.

The Swede has failed to impress their recent managers, but he might be easier to sign, which is why Juve is considering him. However, he won’t be good enough.

Possible impact rating: 4.10

Antonio Silva

Silva has been made too expensive for Juve to add to their squad, but the Bianconeri will probably make a new approach now that Araujo is out of their list.

Silva would be an ideal signing because of his age and capability, but Juve will struggle to pay Benfica’s asking price.

Possible impact ratings: 9/10

(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Milan Skriniar

Skriniar is the most experienced defender Juve has been linked with a move for in this January transfer window.

The Slovakian is struggling for relevance at PSG, and the Parisians are prepared to allow him to leave them.

Possible impact rating: 6/10

Jakub Kiwior

Arsenal’s Kiwior is another defender that Juventus can include in their squad in this window as they look to bolster their defence.

He is a backup option for the Gunners, but in the second half of last season, he proved his worth and helped them to keep several clean sheets.

Possible impact rating: 7.10

Fikayo Tomori

Tomori is another defender that Thiago Motta wants to work with, and the AC Milan man could be the ideal defender to sign.

He has experience in Italian football and has won a league crown during his time in Milan. This probably explains why Motta is keen to work with him.

Possible impact rating: 9/10