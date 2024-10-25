Thiago Motta is facing a challenging situation ahead of Juventus’ crucial clash against Inter Milan this weekend. The Bianconeri are determined to bounce back after their midweek Champions League loss to Stuttgart, a match in which they were outclassed. Facing the defending Serie A champions, Inter Milan, poses a significant test, especially with Juventus dealing with injury concerns and the need to avoid consecutive defeats.

Motta’s primary dilemma revolves around filling key positions in the lineup, with the left wing being a focal point. His options for that role include Samuel Mbangula and Kenan Yildiz. The latter has been the preferred choice when all players are available. However, injuries to Teun Koopmeiners and doubts surrounding Douglas Luiz are forcing a reshuffle in the lineup. According to Il Bianconero, Motta is expected to move Yildiz from the left wing to a more central role, where he can operate behind striker Dusan Vlahovic, thus creating space for Mbangula to start on the left.

With the team’s depth being tested, Motta’s approach to this game will be crucial, especially in addressing the lack of creativity and balance that was evident in the defeat to Stuttgart. The tactical changes may offer more flexibility in attack, allowing Yildiz to influence the game centrally while Mbangula adds pace and width on the left.

As Juventus prepare for a tough encounter at the San Siro, they are banking on Motta’s ability to adapt and make the most of the available squad. The stakes are high, as another loss could not only affect their standing in the league but also raise questions about the team’s resilience and tactical adaptability under Motta’s leadership.