Juventus are searching the market for a new right-back who can serve as a backup for their captain Danilo, and two choices have emerged on the scene.

The 32-year-old has been featuring as part of the three-man defense during Max Allegri’s second stint in Turin.

But with Thiago Motta ditching the 3-5-2 system in favor of a more progressive 4-3-3 (or 4-2-3-1), the Brazilian should return to his original position as right-back.

But with Andrea Cambiaso tipped to start on the left and Mattia De Sciglio seemingly heading towards the exit door, the squad is currently lacking a bona fide replacement.

According to Tuttosport journalist Sergio Baldini, Juventus have identified two options for the role.

The first remains Napoli wantaway captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

The 30-year-old has been pushing for an exit following a woeful campaign at the Stadio Maradona which also saw his relationship with club president Auerlio De Laurentiis deteriorate.

Nevertheless, new Napoli manager Antonio Conte has been hellbent on convincing the Italy international to stay.

It should be noted that Di Lorenzo was never a popular option among Juventus supporters, while his sub-par displays in Euro 2024 certainly didn’t help his case.

The alternative for the Napoli man is Yan Couto who already serves as Danilo’s understudy in the Brazilian national team.

The 22-year-old has been on Manchester City’s books since 2020, and spent three seasons with their sister club Girona. Couto only has one year left on his contract with the Cityzens.

Motta is reportedly a fan of his compatriot who also has a Portuguese passport which would allow him to sign for Juventus without consuming a non-EU spot.