Juventus underwent significant changes in leadership under Thiago Motta, with multiple players wearing the captain’s armband after he chose to part ways with Danilo at the start of the year.

The Brazilian had been one of the Bianconeri’s most dependable players and served as the team’s captain before the current campaign. However, upon his arrival, Motta did not consider Danilo an essential part of his plans and ultimately deemed him surplus to requirements in January.

This decision led to Danilo’s departure from the club, and he has since continued his career in Brazil’s top flight with Flamengo.

Juventus have since moved forward, and in recent months, Manuel Locatelli has regularly worn the armband, establishing himself as the team’s leader on the pitch. Other players, such as Federico Gatti and Weston McKennie, have also captained the side on occasion, but Locatelli appears to have taken on the role more consistently.

Despite this, no official confirmation has been made regarding the long-term captaincy, and with Igor Tudor now in charge, he has the authority to appoint a new leader should he choose to do so.

According to Il Bianconero, the newly appointed manager does not intend to make drastic changes to the squad’s structure, particularly with only a few matches remaining in the season. The report states that Tudor will retain Locatelli as the team’s captain rather than introduce further disruptions at such a crucial stage.

With Juventus still fighting for a top-four finish, maintaining stability is essential. Making significant alterations at this point could have a detrimental effect on the team’s performance and overall cohesion.

Tudor’s decision to keep Locatelli as captain demonstrates his understanding of the importance of consistency, particularly during a transitional period. As Juventus seek to secure Champions League qualification, ensuring a smooth transition under the new manager will be key to their success in the closing stages of the season.