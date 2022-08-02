Who will be Juve’s next striker? Here are the candidates

By the end of the previous campaign, Juventus lost the services of Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi and Alvaro Morata. This has left Max Allegri with a depleted frontline, despite the arrival of Angel Di Maria.

Therefore, the management will surely bolster the ranks with at least one addition before the end of the summer transfer market. But the question remains: Who will it be?

Tuttosport (via ilBianconero) has listed all the candidates while placing odds on each of them based on its likelihood.

According to the source, Luis Muriel and Dries Mertens are the two favorites, with each of them having a 25% chance of landing in Turin. The Atalanta striker is valued at circa 12 million euros, while the Belgian is a free agent having left Napoli following the expiry of his contract.

Morata’s return lands third on the list with a percentage of 20%, while young Sassuolo ace Giacomo Raspadori is right behind him with a 15% chance. Then we have Bologna veteran Marko Arnautovic who completes the Top five with the a 10% chance.

Finally, the source leaves a 5% percentage for an unlikely candidate, with various names sharing the spot. This includes Manchester United wantaway Anthony Martial, Barcelona outcast Memphis Depay and Marseille bomber Arkadiusz Milik.