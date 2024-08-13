While Juventus fans are bracing themselves for the new campaign, La Gazzetta dello Sport revealed Thiago Motta’s expected choices for the set-piece takers.

The pink newspaper revealed a full list containing every Serie A club, but the Bianconeri are one of the more curious cases on the list given how the club has been ringing the changes this summer.

Aside from Motta’s appointment, the Turin-based giants signed several new players thus far, including Khephren Thuram and Douglas Luiz.

Moreover, another wave of new signings is expected before the end of the month, featuring the likes of Pierre Kalulu and Teun Koopmeiners.

But despite the changes, GdS still tips Dusan Vlahovic to be the first choice when it comes to taking penalty kicks.

The Serbian has been far from perfect from the start during his time at the club, but former Juventus coach Max Allegri often stood by his side.

Motta has thus far done the same. So despite failing to convert his spot kick in the friendly against Nuremberg, Vlahovic was given the opportunity to redeem himself versus Brest.

The source names Douglas Luiz as a first alternative given his positive record at Aston Villa. Club captain Danilo may be the third choice.

As for the freekicks, Vlahovic is also considered the first in line thanks to his exploits in recent years. Luiz is again the backup option, while Kenan Yildiz is mentioned as a third choice.

The Brazilian midfielder and the Turkish youngster are considered the main options for corner kicks.

It must be noted that the potential arrivals of Koopemeiners and other new signings like Nico Gonzalez could alter the hierarchy.