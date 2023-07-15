Who will be the new Juventus Vice-Captain? Here are the candidates

With Leonardo Bonucci ousted from the squad, Danilo will officially become the new Juventus captain.

The Brazilian sported the armband for the majority of last season, with Leo hardly featuring on the pitch.

The birthday boy will have the honor of serving as the club’s 25th captain while the Agnelli family celebrates a century at Juventus on July 24.

But following the versatile defender’s well-earned promotion, who will be the next club captain?

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese proposes several profiles who would be suitable to the role, albeit for different reasons.

Based on seniority, Wojciech Szczesny should get the nod, if we disregard Alex Sandro (whose future remains in doubt).

The Pole has been at the club since 2017 and a first choice since 2018. However, the goalkeeper had often waived the armband in favor of others.

Therefore, Max Allegri could seek someone who plays in a more central role, which could lead us to Adrien Rabiot. His compatriot Paul Pogba is another option due to his marvelous history with the club, but his availability remains doubtful.

On the other hand, the manager could opt for an Italian profile who might just be Manuel Locatelli. The alternative would be Federico Chiesa, but first, his future will have be sorted.

Moreover, the likes of Nicolo Fagioli, Moise Kean and Fabio Miretti could become the next group of senators after rising through the club’s youth sector. But naming one of them as vice-captain would be premature at this stage.