Juventus are searching the market for a striker who can act as a backup for Dusan Vlahovic, and have apparently earmarked two Serie A profiles.

The Italian giants are currently revamping their attacking department, with Matias Soulé, Federico Chiesa and Arkadiusz Milik all tipped to follow Moise Kean to the exit door.

So while Vlahovic is one of the few profiles that will survive the revolution, he will find himself without an understudy.

Hence, the management will be looking to sign a new striker who fills the void. This must be a competent forward who is able to offer contributions when called upon but is also willing to play second fiddle.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have identified two players for this delicate role.

The first is Mateo Retegui who has been plying his trade in Genoa since making the move from Boca Juniors last summer.

The 25-year-old was born and raised in Argentina, but his Italian heritage allowed him to represent the Azzurri on the international stage.

The alternative option is Napoli’s Giacomo Raspadori, a versatile attacker who can play almost anywhere in the final third.

The former Sassuolo man has been playing his football at the Stadio Maradona since 2022, but has yet to cement himself as a regular starter.

As the source explains, the Partenopei aren’t willing to negotiate Raspadori’s sale, but they could adopt a more lenient stance in case Juventus were to offer the services of Federico Chiesa in an exchange deal.