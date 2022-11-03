Who will Juventus face in the Europa League next round?

Juventus’ terrible campaign in the Champions League has seen them drop down to the Europa League.

Europe’s second top club competition is one of the toughest tournaments out there and it will require the best from the Bianconeri if they are to win it.

They will enter the round of 32 stages, which means they will face a team that finished second in their EUL group.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb has now revealed some opponents Max Allegri’s men could meet in the next round of the competition.

The report reveals they could face Arsenal or PSV from group A, Union Berlin or Braga from group D, Real Sociedad or Manchester United from group E.

They could also face Sturm Graz, Feyernood or Midtjylland from group F if Lazio wins the group.

Qarabag or Nantes could be their opponents from Group G, or either of Monaco, Trabzonspor or Crvena Zvezda from group H.

Juve FC Says

Juve must be prepared to face a tough opponent if they want to progress in the competition.

Every team that qualifies from the group stage of that tournament has more experience in games there than us.

Because of this, we would not be smart to underrate any of them. We must stay humble and respect any team we are drawn against.