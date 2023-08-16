Juventus’ interest in Domenico Berardi has intensified in recent days. The skilled winger is highly regarded and excels as part of a front three.

However, Juventus currently employs a different tactical setup, utilising a 3-5-2 formation that accommodates multiple attackers for the forward roles.

With their pursuit of Berardi, it’s becoming increasingly likely that the club will need to part with one or two players. A report from Il Bianconero has identified two individuals who could potentially be affected.

According to the report, Federico Chiesa and Arkadiusz Milik are candidates to be sold by Juventus. In this scenario, only Dusan Vlahovic would be retained.

This hypothetical approach would lead to a striking partnership consisting of Berardi and Vlahovic. If no new signings are made, it’s anticipated that Vlahovic and Chiesa would form the attacking duo, but Berardi’s potential arrival could reshape these dynamics.

Juve FC Says

For Berardi to play for us, at least one player must be sacrificed, as there would be no space for him.

Another question that must be answered is if Berardi is better suited to our style of play than Chiesa because it would make no sense to offload the former Fiorentina man only for Berardi to flop in Turin.