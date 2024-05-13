Juventus have identified Riccardo Calafiori as their primary goal to bolster the backline. However, his arrival will require a financial sacrifice.

The 21-year-old rose to prominence this season following a summer move to Bologna.

The young man who started his career as a left-back at Roma’s youth academy has morphed into one of the most promising central defenders in Italy under the guidance of Thiago Motta.

Therefore, Juventus are reportedly keen to sign Calafiori, especially with Motta emerging as the leading candidate to inherit Max Allegri’s seat in the dugout.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Filippo Cornacchia, the Bianconeri will have to raise funds for the young Italian by selling another defender.

The obvious choice might be Gleison Bremer who is on Manchester United’s shortlist. The Brazilian’s sale could generate around 60 million euros, allowing the Italian giants to enhance several departments.

Nevertheless, the pink newspaper believes the Old Lady could opt for a different route, by keeping Bremer and selling 19-year-old Dean Huijsen.

The Spanish U21 international is currently on loan at Roma and has suitors in the shape of Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund.

So by selling Huijsen, Juventus would be able to link up Bremer and Calafiori at the back.

The Bologna defender’s value could be circa 25 million euros. His contract with the Rossoblu is valid until the summer of 2027.

The pink newspaper also names other defenders who landed on the Bianconeri’s shortlist. These are Lyon’s Jake O’Brien, Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix and Salzburg’s Strahinja Pavlovic.