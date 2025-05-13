Whether you want it to happen or not, the reality is that there is a strong chance Igor Tudor will not be the Juventus manager next season. He was brought in on short notice to take charge of the team until the end of the campaign, as Juve looked to rescue their season.

There is a clause to extend his contract for one more year, as first reported by OnlineCasinos.mt, if Juve qualify for the Champions League, but the Bianconeri can opt out of it by paying a fee.

Juve are more than capable of covering that cost, and they will not retain Tudor for next season solely because he has helped them reach the top four. The men in black and white want the best for their club, and there appears to be long-term planning involved in their decision-making regarding the manager’s position.

Tudor could stay on if confirmed for next season, but the coach most believe Juve truly want on their bench next term is Antonio Conte.

Conte has been one of the most respected managers on the continent in recent years and currently manages Napoli in the Italian top flight. He has a long-standing relationship with Juventus, having both played for and managed the club. Many believe he could leave Napoli to return to the Bianconeri.

However, Napoli will do everything in their power to keep him, which means Juve could miss out on appointing him as their next manager. If that happens, who else could Juve appoint as a replacement for Tudor, who would need to achieve more than the Croatian?

There are many available candidates, but the first name that comes to mind for most is Roberto Mancini, a proven winner. He has secured league titles in both Italy and England and also enjoyed success with the Italy national team.

However, there are other solid options. If Juve wish to continue playing attractive football, they could consider Xavi Hernandez or even Erik ten Hag.

If the Bianconeri are looking for a younger coach, Edin Terzić and Nuri Şahin are two potential candidates they might explore.

That said, it is likely Juve will favour a manager with a proven track record of winning major honours. This could put Roger Schmidt and Joachim Löw in contention as coaches who may be able to elevate the team further.