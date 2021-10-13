Who will lead Juve’s attack in the clash against Roma?

The international break is almost over, and fans of European football can’t wait to see their favorite clubs in action this weekend.

For their part, Juventus will host Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, as they try to earn their fourth Serie A win on the trot .

However, the Old Lady is still facing a mini crisis in attack. Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata both left the pitch injured against Sampdoria last month and haven’t featured for the club ever since.

While the Spaniard remains out, the Argentine is expected to be included in the matchday squad. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen how many minutes La Joya has in his legs.

According to ILBianconero, Dybala is unlikely to start the match against the Giallorossi, although his condition will continue to be monitored.

Therefore, the source believes that we’ll most likely witness a striking partnership between Moise Kean and Federico Chiesa in Max Allegri’s 4-4-2 lineup.

However, the report adds that Dejan Kuluseveski could offer an alternative solution. Therefore, it is possible that the Swede gets favored ahead of Kean, as we’ve seen Allegri adopting a lineup that lacks a true center forward in the Champions League clash against Chelsea, as well as the second half of the Turin derby, with Federico Bernardeschi partnering Chiesa upfront.

Kaio Jorge is also mentioned as another interesting option in the hands of the manager, but his chances of starting the big match against Roma remain highly unlikely.