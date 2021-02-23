Who will play at Right-Back for Juve against Verona?

Juventus comfortably earned a victory against Crotone on Monday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace of headers, and Weston McKennie added a third goal.

Nonetheless, it wasn’t all rosy for Andrea Pirlo after all.

The one particular player that should have avoided a booking, ended up receiving a yellow card against the Calabrian side.

In the absence of the injured Juan Cuadrado, Danilo was the only option left for Pirlo at right back.

Therefore, with the Brazilian being suspended for the upcoming Serie A fixture against Hellas Verona, who will be deployed in his stead?

According to ilBianconero, the young tactician has to decide between two main options.

The first hypothesis would be deploying Federico Bernardeschi as a part of the back-four.

The former Fiorentina winger arrived at the club in 2017 as one of the brightest talents in Italian football.

However, the 27-year-old has recently become an utility player who has been thrown in all various roles.

Therefore, the Italian could add yet another unusual position to his résumé on Saturday.

The second option for Pirlo would be Gianluca Frabotta.

The youngster has been mostly deployed as a left wingback in the absence of Alex Sandro, but he could end up playing on the opposing flank this time around.

The report adds a third theory, while admitting that it would be a rather unlikely one.

This final hypothesis claims that U-23 player Alessandro Di Pardo could step up for the role.

The young Italian has featured for few minutes against Crotone on Monday, but the 21-year-old is originally a right midfielder.

Anyhow, the source believes that in the absence of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, Pirlo won’t be able to adopt a three-man defense.