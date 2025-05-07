Juventus head coach Igor Tudor has been given a new selection headache after losing Andrea Cambiaso ahead of the crucial contest against Lazio.

The Bianconeri will take on the Biancocelesti at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday night, with the two clubs level on points alongside Roma in what is shaping up to be an epic battle for fourth place. Bologna are also involved in the race, as they’re only one behind the trio.

But unfortunately for Juventus, they arrive at the big showdown without some of their key players.

Juventus heading to Lazio showdown with a depleted squad

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

Kenan Yildiz is still serving a two-match ban, while Teun Koopmeiners is unlikely to recover in time. The same goes for Federico Gatti and Lloyd Kelly.

Moreover, Andrea Cambiaso picked up a slight muscular problem during last Sunday’s contest against Bologna, so he’ll be out of action for at least one week.

Therefore, IlBianconero reveals Tudor’s three options to replace the Italy international this weekend. Cambiaso has been playing in his original role as a left wingback in the Croatian’s 3-4-2-1 system.

Tudor’s three options to replace Andrea Cambiaso

The first solution would be to deploy the ultra-versatile Weston McKennie in his stead. The Texan is no stranger for this role. but he was fielded in a more attacking role against Bologna, replacing Yildiz as an attacking midfielder.

Hence, Francisco Conceicao or Douglas Luiz would be vying for the AM role in this case.

The second option would be to move Timothy Weah to the left flank, but then Tudor would have to find a solution on the right side where the latter is being fielded.

The final option, albeit unlikely, is to play Alberto Costa as a left wingback. The young Portuguese is originally a right-back, and he failed to impress in his cameo against Bologna.