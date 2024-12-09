Juventus coach Thiago Motta will reportedly have to choose between two solutions if Andrea Cambiaso fails to return in time for the clash against Manchester City.

The Bianconeri will host the Premier League champions at the Allianz Stadium in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Champions League matchday. Even though beating Pep Guariola’s men remains a complex mission, the Old Lady will be determined to get back to winning ways after registering only two points against Stuttgart, Lille and Aston Villa.

However, Juventus were dealt another injury blow on Saturday, as Cambiaso was forced to leave the pitch in agony in the first half of the 2-2 draw against Bologna. The full-back underwent medical tests on Sunday which ruled out any serious injuries. He only suffered a strain in the left ankle, so he should be able to make a swift return to the pitch.

But could the Italy international pull off an immediate comeback and make himself available against Man City?

At this stage, the answer remains unclear, according to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24.

Therefore, Motta is forced to contemplate other solutions. So as the Roman newspaper explains, two options have surfaced to replace the versatile star if required.

The first would be the direct swap witnessed on Saturday when Jonas Rouhi came in for his injured teammate.

The 20-year-old Swede is a natural left-back, so he would fit seamlessly in this role, even though he’s yet to truly showcase his worth since earning a promotion to the first team.

The alternative option would be switching Danilo to the left flank and bringing in Nicolo Savona at right-back.

The young Italian has been impressive at the back this season, but has just returned from a slight injury, so it remains to be seen if he already regained his best physical condition.

For his part, the Juventus captain has already occupied the left-back slot on several occasions throughout his career, including his time at Man City.