Juventus coach Thiago Motta is facing a real dilemma ahead of the Champions League contest against PSV Eindhoven as Andrea Cambiaso is likely to skip the contest.

The 24-year-old has missed the last three fixtures against Benfica, Empoli and Como with an ankle problem. As reported earlier in the day, the full-back is unlikely to recover in time for Tuesday’s clash against the Dutch champions, but will try to make himself available for Sunday’s Derby d’Italia against Inter and next weekend’s decisive second leg against PSV.

But in the meantime, Motta will have to come up with a solution to replace his most trusted full-back.

In addition to Cambiaso, the 42-year-old is having to do without his alternative left-back Juan Cabal who is out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury, while the young Jonas Rouhi has yet to convince.

According to IlBianconero, the Juventus coach has three options on the table, beginning with Nicolo Savona who has been deployed at left-back.

The 21-year-old Italian has made the right-back role his this season, displacing Danilo from the very start of the campaign. However, the youngster is now asked to cover on the opposite flank, and has been delivering decent results while Timothy Weah (a winger by trade) has been dropped to the right-back slot).

So while Motta could opt for this solution, the alternative would be Weston McKennie who has been deployed all over the field this season. However, the source reveals that the American could be set for a role in the middle of the park which would effectively rule him out of the left-back ballot.

Finally, the report mentions Lloyd Kelly, the club’s most recent signing. The Englishman is originally a centre-back, but made his debut in the second half against Como in the left-back role. So it remains to be seen if Motta would be willing to entrust the newcomer with a starting berth in Tuesday’s crucial European clash.