Who will replace De Sciglio this weekend? Two candidates emerge

With every new week, injuries continue to pile up at Juventus. Just when Max Allegri recovers the service of a player, another one or more sustain knocks.

Unfortunately, this has become a recurring theme throughout the campaign, and Mattia De Sciglio is the latest casualty.

The Italian has been one of the most reliable fullbacks at the manager’s disposal this season, but he’ll be unavailable for Sunday’s home fixture against Venezia due to a strain in the right thigh.

So who will replace the former Milan man in the right-back role?

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Allegri has two options. The conventional one would be Danilo, but the Brazilian has been dealing with his own physical issues.

The former Real Madrid man started the Bianconeri’s latest match against Sassuolo despite suffering from fatigue. Some expected Allegri to give Danilo a well-deserved rest, but De Scilgio’s injury could force him to recall the 30-year-old.

Nonetheless, the tactician does have an alternative option in Koni De Winter. The Juventus U-23 talent is primarily a center back, but has already featured as a fullback with the first team earlier this season. He even started in Champions League fixtures and put impressive displays.

Juve FC say

We all know that Allegri favors experience over young talent, but he should be careful in his examination ahead of the weekend’s encounter.

As we’ve seen this season, the injury bug has forced some players to work extra shifts, which ultimately took its toll on their physical shape.

So perhaps it’s better to give Danilo some rest in order to preserve him for the following fixtures, including the Coppa Italia final against Inter on May 11.