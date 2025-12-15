After picking up his fifth yellow card in Serie A this season, Juventus star Teun Koopmeiners will skip the contest against Roma.

After collecting a vital away win over Bologna on Sunday, the Bianconeri will host another direct rival for a Champions League spot on Saturday.

Luciano Spalletti’s men have reduced the deficit between them and the capital side to a single point, albeit Roma have an extra match in hand, as they’ll be hosting Como at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday evening.

Teun Koopmeiners will be banned against Roma

Since he was appointed Juventus manager, Spalletti has always relied on Koopmeiners as a starter, albeit in an unnatural role at the back.

The 66-year-old attributed this decision to the lack of options at the back, with several players out with injuries.

(Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

However, the Dutchman won’t be available next weekend after receiving a booking for bringing down Riccardo Orsolini with a rough challenge.

Hence, with the 27-year-old serving a one-match ban, Spalletti will have to tweak his backline.

The Juventus boss will most likely switch Lloyd Kelly to the left side of the three-man backline, with Pierre Kalulu maintaining his spot on the right.

But who will occupy the central role?

According to IlBianconero, Spalletti will choose between two options, and his decision will largely hinge on Gleison Bremer’s condition.

Bremer and Rugani vying for a starting role against Roma

After almost three months on the sidelines, the Brazilian made his return from an injury against Bologna, replacing Koopmeiners in the last 15 minutes of the contest, in what may have been a dress rehearsal on the manager’s part.

Nevertheless, the source believes Bremer might not be fit enough for a starting role in six days. Therefore, Daniele Rugani is considered the favourite to start against Roma.

It remains to be seen how the former Torino star will fare in training between now and Friday, as most Juventus fans would feel more confident with him in the starting lineup, especially on a big occasion.